Tabu on 'Dune: Prophecy': Said yes without batting an eyelid

New Delhi: Superstar Tabu, whose first look from "Dune: Prophecy" as Sister Francesca was revealed on Tuesday, said that she boarded the cast of the much-anticipated series "without batting an eyelid".

"Dune: Prophecy", a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise, will premiere on ‘JioCinema Premium’ in India.

"It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ right from the moment I was approached for it and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful," Tabu said in a statement.

The actor will star in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, who is described as a "strong, intelligent and alluring" character.

"Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital," the makers said.

Diving into the depths of Sister Francesca's complexity was "an immersive process", said Tabu.

"I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through ‘JioCinema’. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the ‘Dune Universe’ is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!" she added.

"Dune: Prophecy" will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the ‘Bene Gesserit’.

The upcoming series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's "Dune" and is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled "Dune: The Sisterhood".

"Dune: Prophecy" will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason and Shalom Brune-Franklin.