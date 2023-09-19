Tabu is a RAW agent on a mission in the trailer for ‘Khufiya’

The official trailer of Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ was shared by ‘Netflix’. The film is based on a book called ‘Escape to Nowhere’ and written by the former chief of the ‘Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW’, Amar Bhushan. Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon, the film promises to be a thrilling ride.

The trailer showed the year 2004 at the R&AW headquarters in Delhi, where a possible leak of information was detected. “We have a mole in the agency,” says an insider. As Tabu, who plays RAW agent Krishna Menon, steps in to investigate who could be the mole, their suspicions zero in on Dev (Fazal). The agents then begin to follow and monitor every moment of his life, which also includes his wife (Wamiqa). As the crisis deepened, the trailer teased that more secrets were in store.

Sharing the trailer on ‘X’, ‘Netflix India’ wrote in the caption: “Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai khufiya. In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light. ‘Khufiya’, streaming from October 5, only on ‘Netflix’!”

The ‘Netflix’ film reunites Tabu with the director, following their collaboration after ‘Maqbool’ (2003) and ‘Haider’ (2014). During the ‘Netflix’s Films Day’ event, Vishal revealed that he flipped the gender of the protagonist, originally a male character in Bhushan’s 2012 book, because he didn’t find it ‘exciting’ enough. “The film is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’. The character was male but it was not that exciting for me. When I thought of Tabu, the excitement was more and I changed the gender of the character. I found a reason to work with Tabu and I got that,” he said.

‘Khufiya’ will be streaming on ‘Netflix’ from October 5.