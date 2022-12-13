Tabu Doesn't Understand The Number Game!

After delivering back-to-back hits with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Drishyam 2', Tabu is currently on cloud nine. The Bollywood actor recently stated that she doesn't understand the number game. She just loves to act in films and enjoy their success.

In an interview with a news portal, Tabu said that although her two films were successful in bringing a breather to the industry, it is difficult to make any calculations. According to the actor, making a film is really like a gamble. The producers were confident that the films would do well and she was amazed at that understanding.

The actor went on to add that one cannot predict the audience's mood, whether they will want to watch a film or not. One cannot sit and deconstruct. According to her, there are so many factors that come into play. Ultimately, it's pointless to even try to understand. She doesn't put her head there, as she believes that it's not her area. She usually just acts in the film and enjoys the success, Tabu told another leading daily.

Tabu starred in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, while 'Drishyam 2' also starred Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. Both films made record-breaking business at the box office.