Tabu Believes That Success Of A Movie Belongs To Every Member Of The Cast

Mumbai: Bollywood star Tabu, who had a great 2022 with the box office triumph of films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Drishyam 2', said the success of a movie belongs to every member of the cast and crew.

Both 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a horror comedy by Anees Bazmee and 'Drishyam 2', a mystery thriller led by Ajay Devgn, have emerged as two of the most profitable Hindi titles, amassing over Rs 200 crore each in an otherwise dull year for Bollywood.

Speaking at the trailer launch of her next film, 'Kuttey', set to be released on January 13, Tabu said the success of a movie can't be attributed to an individual.

"First of all, it's the entire film's success, rather than one person's success. I've been an important part of both films. But success and joy are shared with everyone who has supported the films. There's tremendous happiness for the films and what they've achieved because everybody works hard. Everybody deserves a share of the success. I feel a huge responsibility that I've fulfilled if a film has done well because somewhere I've been a part of that," the 51-year-old actor told reporters.