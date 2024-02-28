Taapsee Pannu to tie the knot with long-time beau Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu, while answering a fan’s question on ‘Instagram’, playfully said, “So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as of yet. So, not anytime soon. I will let you all know.”

But it looks like the ‘Thappad’ star is finally ready to walk down the aisle. As per reports, Taapsee is all set to tie the knot with long-time beau Mathias Boe in a low-key ceremony.

According to a leading media house, the ‘Pink’ star is set to marry her longtime partner, badminton player Mathias, in March. The intimate ceremony will take place in Udaipur and reportedly involves only close family, excluding major Bollywood celebrities.

The wedding will blend Sikh and Christian rituals, reflecting the couple’s diverse backgrounds. For the uninitiated, Mathias, 43, is a Danish badminton player who debuted internationally in 1998. He is a former Olympic medallist and world number-one badminton player.

Together for over a decade, Taapsee and Mathias have maintained a private life while beautifully acknowledging their relationship. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Taapsee discussed her personal journey and long-term relationship with Mathias. She said she has been committed to him for a decade, since meeting him during her Bollywood debut, ‘Chashme Baddoor’.