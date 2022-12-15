Taapsee Pannu Loves Rajkumar Hirani's 'Endearing' World

Taapsee Pannu, known for thrillers such as 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Looop Lapeta', 'Dobaaraa' and 'Blurr' in the OTT space, is all set to return to the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited emotional-comedy drama 'Dunki'. The 35-year-old recently opened up about her role in the movie.

In an interaction with a leading media house, Taapsee revealed that she will be romancing King Khan in the movie and is evidently extremely excited about the same. Elaborating more, the 'Manmarziyaan' star called director Rajkumar Hirani's world 'endearing'. Adding that the prolific filmmaker creates such a beautiful world in his movies, Taapsee said that it is highly unlikely that anyone is not having fun on the sets of his movies.

Moving on, the Bollywood actor also revealed that even if she had had a passing role in 'Dunki', she would have done that as well, since who would let go of an opportunity to romance Shah Rukh Khan and that too in a Rajkumar Hirani movie.

'Dunki' is reportedly the story of illegal immigrants from Punjab, who wish to relocate to Canada at any cost. The movie, written by Abhijat Joshi, will hit theatres in December next year.