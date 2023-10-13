‘Taal’ actor Bhairavi Vaidya breathes her last at 67

Veteran actor Bhairavi Vaidya, known for her roles in Salman Khan’s ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’ and Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Taal’, died after reportedly battling cancer for the past few months. She passed away on October 8 at the age of 67.

Bhairavi, who had been working as an actor for the past 45 years, was last seen in the TV show ‘Nima Denzongpa’. Actor Surabhi Das, who played the titular character in the show, confirmed the death of her co-star to a leading media house and said, “I am really saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets.”

CINTAA paid its condolences on the passing away of Bhairavi on October 8: “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Bhairavi Vaidya (a member since 2005).” Actor Pratik Gandhi also remembered her as an ‘affectionate’ person with whom he shared the screen in a Gujarati film called ‘Ventilator’.