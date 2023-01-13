T-Series, Raaj Shaandilyaa collaborate for new films, series

Mumbai: Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa and Bhushan Kumar-led ‘T-Series’ on Friday announced that they will be collaborating to produce multiple films and web shows.

Shaandilya, who made his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl", will helm as well as co-produce different films and series across various genres, a press release stated.

The projects will be produced under the banner of Kumar’s ‘T-Series’ and Shaandilyaa and Vimal K Lahoti's ‘Thinkink Pictures’.

"We at ‘T-Series’ are all set to usher fresh ideas, content and stories and what better way to collaborate with young minds like Raaj! He has a distinct style and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him abroad," Kumar said in a statement.

Shaandilyaa said the aim behind his collaboration with ‘T-Series’ is to set standards and break new grounds.

"I am ecstatic to collaborate with visionary Bhushan Kumar who recognises pulse of the audiences and explore our shared love for filmmaking," he added.