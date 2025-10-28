Sydney Sweeney on returning for ‘Euphoria’ S3: ‘I have grown up with them’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, who shot to fame with her role as Cassie on the HBO teen drama ‘Euphoria’, said being back on the set of the series for the third season felt like returning home to family.

Sweeney has since starred in popular films like ‘Anyone but You’, ‘Echo Valley’ and more recently the biopic ‘Christy’.

“I wrap ‘Euphoria’ in two days,” she told ‘Variety’ at the AFI Fest premiere of her new drama ‘Christy’ on Saturday.

Sweeney discussed returning to the HBO series after a three-year hiatus. “It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family. I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting.”

The third season, as per HBO’s announcement, is the series’ final outing, but when asked if there would be a possibility of return, Sweeney said, “I cannot confirm any information.”

Her co-star Jacob Elordi also teased the highly anticipated season while walking the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Sweeney’s Cassie, Elordi’s Nate and Alexa Demie’s Maddy were engulfed in a toxic love triangle in the last season of ‘Euphoria’, which premiered in 2022. The series is headlined by Zendaya.

Sweeney will next be seen in ‘The Housemaid’ alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.