Actor-producer Rituparna Sengupta was elated at the success party of her latest Bengali production ‘Puratawn’. The film, directed by Suman Ghosh, brought back Sharmila Tagore to the Bengali film industry after a hiatus.

In fact, the legendary actress also said that ‘Puratawn’ might be her last Bengali film.

At the success party, superstar Dev was also present and congratulated Rituparna.