Swastika Mukherjee stars in Sayantan Ghosal’s next film ‘Ashani’

After ‘Bijoya’ on OTT, actress Swastika Mukherjee has teamed up with director Sayantan Ghosal for a gritty, emotion-driven thriller. Currently, in the final stages of production, only three days of shooting are left.

A story of survival and betrayal set in the underbelly of Kolkata, the Bengali film follows Purba (played by Swastika), a woman with a haunting past who has built a life from nothing, shielding her daughter from the darkness she once knew. But just when she dares to dream of a better future, a brutal conspiracy threatens everything she has fought for.

“This film marks a significant departure from my previous works. It’s a story of survival, resilience and the invisible battles people fight every day,” said Ghosal.

The film also stars Anirban Chakrabarti, Ditipriya Roy, Satyam Bhattacharya, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Silajit Mazumder and others.