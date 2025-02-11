Swastika Mukherjee stars in Sayantan Ghosal’s next film ‘Ashani’
The film explores the gritty side of Kolkata
After ‘Bijoya’ on OTT, actress Swastika Mukherjee has teamed up with director Sayantan Ghosal for a gritty, emotion-driven thriller. Currently, in the final stages of production, only three days of shooting are left.
A story of survival and betrayal set in the underbelly of Kolkata, the Bengali film follows Purba (played by Swastika), a woman with a haunting past who has built a life from nothing, shielding her daughter from the darkness she once knew. But just when she dares to dream of a better future, a brutal conspiracy threatens everything she has fought for.
“This film marks a significant departure from my previous works. It’s a story of survival, resilience and the invisible battles people fight every day,” said Ghosal.
The film also stars Anirban Chakrabarti, Ditipriya Roy, Satyam Bhattacharya, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Silajit Mazumder and others.