Swastika Mukherjee leads Indo-American Bengali film ‘Chheledhora’

Come March 1 and actress Swastika Mukherjee will be in the picturesque Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for director Shieladitya Moulik’s Bengali family thriller ‘Chheledhora’. An Indo-American co-production, the film will be shot across the striking and largely unexplored locations of Itanagar and Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The film follows Brishti, a divorced, deeply flawed and emotionally misunderstood woman portrayed by Swastika. In a moment of impulsive defiance, Brishti takes her young daughter away for a birthday celebration, only for events to spiral when the child is genuinely abducted. In a twist of fate, Brishti stumbles upon an unexpected discovery, triggering a volatile exchange that evolves into a life-altering journey.

While deeply rooted in its cultural milieu, the film addresses themes of parenthood, guilt, responsibility and emotional neglect, concerns that cut across geography, class and social boundaries. ‘Chheledhora’ speaks about shared human anxieties within contemporary society, making it accessible to a wide spectrum of viewers. At the same time, the film is being developed with the international film festival circuit in mind, where intimate, character-driven narratives with universal emotional stakes continue to find strong resonance.

“‘Chheledhora’ is a story about damaged parents discovering the courage and selflessness they didn’t know they possessed,” said Moulik, who has earlier directed ‘Sweater’, ‘Surjo’ and ‘Hripindo.’ “I’m drawn to flawed people, those who stumble, who make terrible choices, but are still capable of love. The film unfolds like a road journey filled with uncertainty. Still, at its core, it’s about healing, second chances and rediscovering one’s humanity,” said the director, who had shot ‘Hridpindo’ starring Arpita Chatterjee in Arunachal Pradesh too.

Swastika doesn’t mince words when she said that her character, Brishti, hasn’t been designed to be likeable. In fact, it’s that honesty in the character that moved her. “Brishti is impulsive, wounded and deeply flawed, but her love for her daughter is instinctive and fierce. This journey forces her to confront herself in ways she has avoided for years. At its heart, this is a very intimate story about motherhood, forgiveness and finding strength in moments of emotional collapse,” said the ‘Shibpur’ and ‘Qala’ actress.

‘Chheledhora’ is produced by ‘Handyyman’ and ‘Sita22 Films’, marking a notable Indo-American collaboration. Meanwhile, Italian cinematographer Vincenzo Condorelli (of ‘Cobalt Blue’ and ‘Songs of Paradise’ fame) will be capturing the expansive landscapes of Ziro Valley while preserving the intimacy of the character-driven narrative. Production is scheduled to continue through the end of March.