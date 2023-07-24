Swastika Mukherjee has no regret about her failed marriage

Swastika Mukherjee has always been candid about her experience as a single parent to her daughter Anwesha, who is currently studying in Cardiff, UK. In a recent interview, she was asked about her feelings towards her parents for arranging her marriage at such a young age and whether she regretted the decision.

Swastika, who has won hearts playing a wide range of characters over the years, tied the knot with Promit Sen in 1998 through an arranged marriage, which lasted for a few years.

Reflecting on this aspect of her life, Swastika shared that she doesn’t harbour any regrets about the arranged marriage. She emphasised that the thought of living without marriage would mean not having Anwesha in her life. This realisation makes her eternally grateful for her daughter’s presence and helps her embrace the past with acceptance.

The actor, who was recently seen in the political thriller ‘Shibpur’, impressed one and all in the film ‘Qala’, where she portrayed the role of a mother named Urmila Manjushree. Despite her character’s complex relationship with her on-screen daughter, played by Triptii Dimri, in real life, Swastika expressed immense gratitude for Anwesha, as she acknowledges the support and stability her daughter brings to her life.

In the interview, Swastika clarified that the decision to marry at a young age was not hers to make but was arranged by her parents. Despite this, she doesn’t hold any resentment towards them for the decision, understanding that her life’s path has led her to the joy of having Anwesha as her daughter.

Swastika’s perspective on her arranged marriage reflects her positive outlook on life and the significance of her daughter’s presence. She cherishes her role as a mother and credits Anwesha for being her anchor, particularly in a profession like acting that comes with its own unique challenges.

In essence, Mukherjee’s journey as a single parent and her experience with arranged marriage highlight the profound love and appreciation she holds for Anwesha, who remains the driving force behind her happiness and strength amid life’s struggles.

On the work front, the versatile actor will next be seen in the web series ‘Nikhoj’.