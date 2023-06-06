Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker very recently announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star shared the news on her ‘Twitter’ handle and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

According to Swara Bhasker, the baby is due in October.

“Sometimes, all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited and clueless as we step into a whole new world!” she tweeted.

The Bollywood actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Fahad Ahmad cradling her baby bump.

Actor Swara Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ (2022).