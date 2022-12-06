Swara Bhasker 'Clearly Not Getting Enough Work'

Swara Bhasker said that she consciously chose to put her acting career at risk and the 'cost has been huge'. In a new interview, she called herself a far better and more competent actor. She also said that she has been part of 'six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series'.

Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama 'Madholal Keep Walking'. She also appeared in 'Tanu Weds Manu' (2011), 'Raanjhanaa' (2013), 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' (2015), 'Nil Battey Sannata' (2016), 'Anaarkali of Aarah' (2017), 'Veere Di Wedding' (2018) and the short film 'Sheer Qorma' among many others.

Speaking with a leading news agency, Swara said, "I've chosen consciously to put at risk the thing that is most dear to me and that is my work. The cost has been huge and it's been personal and emotional in the sense that I don't get to do the thing that I love doing, which is acting. I don't get to do it enough."

"I'm a far better actor and a far more competent and effective actor than the opportunities that come my way. I've got a far better track record in terms of my career. I've been part of six or seven blockbuster films and like a whole bunch of web series and shows, led them. I've never had bad reviews, pretty much. There shouldn't be a reason for me to feel like I don't get enough work, but clearly, I don't," she added.

Swara will next be seen in 'Mimamsa', a murder mystery. She also has the women-centric drama 'Mrs Falani' in the pipeline