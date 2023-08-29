Sushmita Sen talks about uncommon brother-sister camaraderie in ‘Aarya’

Every relationship has its quirk, but the bond shared by siblings is beyond everything. From having each other’s backs to fighting over the silliest things, brother-sister bond experiences all emotions possible.

One such complex aspect of the relationship the audience witnessed in Disney+ Hotstar’s fan-favourite series ‘Aarya’. While Aarya and Sangram don’t share the perfect brother-sister relationship, their love and care for one another remain unwavering. This Raksha Bandhan, Sushmita Sen aka Aarya shared her thoughts on her on-screen chemistry with Sangram aka Ankur Bhatia as an unconventional brother-sister in the series ‘Aarya’.

Opening up about the same, Sushmita Sen said, “Sibling relationships are very difficult to put into words. They fight, make up and fight again. It’s a vicious cycle that we all enjoy going through. The bond between Aarya and Sangram isn’t an ideal one, but what I love about their relationship is that they have accepted their bitter relationship and not let go of the love they have for each other. That’s exactly what Raksha Bandhan stands for. A celebration where you embrace this imperfect bond and promise to be each other’s strength in tough times.”