Sushmita Sen opens up about Aarya's experience with 'betrayal'

Actor Sushmita Sen, who will be seen reprising her role as Aarya Sareen in the upcoming third season of Disney+ Hotstar’s series ‘Aarya’, recently got candid about her character’s ‘resilience’ to go through ‘betrayal’.

“From season one itself, she becomes a single mother running the show, which I have done,” she said.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ fame actor added, “She has a lot of resilience and the ability to tolerate pain, but when she lets go, it’s iconic, pretty much like this very calm me. Until that moment requires it, she likes to respond, not react. I am built like that, but all in all, she has seen more betrayal than I have. Thank God for that. I have seen good people and I have been hoping that in this show, she starts meeting good people who bring back some hope in her life and some romance in her life.”

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, ‘Ram Madhvani Films’ and ‘Endemol Shine India’, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ from November 3.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was also seen in JioCinema’s web series ‘Taali’. The show brings to life the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. It has been created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav.