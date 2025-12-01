Sushmita Sen & mother Subhra Sen buy two apartments worth Rs 16.89 Crore in Mumbai

Indian actress Sushmita Sen and her mother Subhra Sen have purchased two apartments in Goregaon East, Mumbai, for Rs 16.89 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. Both transactions were registered in November 2025 and were purchased in the same building, Elysian.

Goregaon East in Mumbai enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and the Goregaon railway station, ensuring seamless travel to prime commercial hubs like Andheri, Powai and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The locality is home to a growing cluster of corporate parks, IT offices and media establishments, attracting a diverse community of professionals. With major developments such as the expanding metro network, the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and its closeness to key lifestyle destinations like Oberoi Mall and Film City, Goregaon East is rapidly evolving into a vibrant, well-rounded urban centre that blends connectivity, convenience and modern living.

Transaction 1: According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the first property purchased by Subhra Sen was worth Rs 8.40 crores. It has a RERA carpet area of 163.59 sq. m. (1,760 sq. ft.). The deal also includes one car parking space. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 42.02 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Transaction 2: Based on property registration papers sourced from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and examined by Square Yards, Subhra Sen’s second purchase amounts to Rs 8.49 crore. It has the same RERA carpet area as the previous apartment in Transaction 1 and also comes with one parking space. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 42.49 lakh along with registration fees of Rs 30,000.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Elysian by Oberoi Realty has recorded 172 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs 1,715 crores. The average property price in the project stands at Rs 47,641 per sq. ft.

Subhra Sen is an Indian jewellery designer and the mother of actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Known for her elegant design sensibilities and creative craftsmanship, she has built a reputation in artistic and bespoke jewellery work. As part of an Air Force family, she supported a dynamic and disciplined household, playing a key role in nurturing her children’s confidence and individuality. Subhra Sen has often been acknowledged for her quiet strength and influence on Sushmita’s formative years, encouraging independent thinking, compassion and resilience. Her creative background and grounded outlook have contributed greatly to shaping Sushmita Sen’s personality, values and journey into becoming a celebrated figure in Indian entertainment and public life.