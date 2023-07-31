Sushmita Sen gets candid about suffering heart attack

In March, Sushmita Sen shocked fans when she announced on ‘Instagram’ that she had suffered ‘a massive heart attack’. The actor, who had to undergo angioplasty and stent placement, spoke about the ‘phase’ in a new interview with a leading media house. Sushmita said the health scare didn’t make her fearful, instead she ‘got a new lease on life’, which has made her ‘more careful’.

The shooting for her ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘Aarya’ season three, was halted after Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year. She resumed work soon after the treatment and wrapped up the shoot of her web show. On March 2, Sushmita broke the news of her heart attack, a couple of days after it happened.

Now, Sushmita opened up about her life after suffering a heart attack. She told the media house, “It was a phase and it passed. I’m very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t make me fearful now. Instead, I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful.”

The actor had said in her ‘Instagram’ post in March that she underwent an angioplasty at a hospital. In an ‘Instagram Live’ talk days later, Sushmita informed fans that it was a ‘massive heart attack’ and she had a 95 percent blockage in one of her arteries.

A week after she suffered a heart attack, Sushmita said she had resumed working out on her cardiologist’s advice. The actor, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison’s Disease in 2014, also urged people to monitor their health in an earlier ‘Instagram Live’.

Apart from wrapping up ‘Aarya’ season three, Sushmita has also completed another project titled ‘Taali’, whose teaser was recently unveiled. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series on Shreegauri Sawant, features Sushmita as the transgender activist. It will be released on Independence Day on ‘JioCinema’.