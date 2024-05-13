‘Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled by blind articles’

Manoj Bajpayee and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared the screen space in the critically acclaimed 2019 film ‘Sonchiriya’. In a recent interaction, Manoj revealed that Sushant was troubled by blind articles written against him and would often seek his advice on how to deal with them.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manoj admitted that he had also faced the brunt of disgruntled producers getting blind articles published against him. ‘The Family Man’ star further discussed how Sushant would often approach him, seeking help on how to handle such situations.

He shared, “Sushant was very vulnerable when it came to blind articles. He was a very good human being and it’s only a good person who can be affected by these things. He would often come to me and ask how to deal with these things. I used to tell him not to take these things seriously because I have gone through such situations before and I am still bearing the brunt of such articles against me.”

Manoj advised Sushant to handle people in powerful positions in the film industry, he said, “I told him to handle people whose films are working, who are in power. I would handle such people in a different way. I would tell my friends to convey to them that I would come and beat them up. What’s important is that the message is conveyed. Sushant used to laugh and would say, ‘Sir, only you can do it. I can’t. But he was troubled by blind articles. He was a very sensitive and intelligent person.”