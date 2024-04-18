‘Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery porn’

Director Dibakar Banerjee, who worked with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the film ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’, said that the events that followed Sushant’s untimely death in 2020 made him step away from everything. Dibakar, who is presently promoting his film ‘LSD 2’, said that Sushant had ‘unbounded curiosity’ and everyone ‘loved being with him’.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Dibakar said, “He used to speak about everything - about science, sociology. He used to keep asking questions. I really liked that part of him. Everybody just loved being with him.”

Dibakar said that Sushant would ‘get invested in everything’ and added, “I have great memories with him. That’s why I feel sad.”

The filmmaker then spoke about the time after Sushant’s passing, when the conversation was more focused on the events that led up to his death, rather than mourning the loss of a young actor.

“After he passed away, the kind of news that followed made me shirk away from everything. I heard so many things, but no one was talking about how a young actor passed away. There was no grief - people were looking for some gossip in the story. After seeing that, I had to walk away from the situation because no one was saying that we were missing Sushant,” he said.

Dibakar said that no one was talking about Sushant’s achievements and the conversation was solely focused on ‘the conspiracy, drugs, murder’.

“Where is that prayer meeting? Where is that retrospective of his films? People who loved him, we could host a screening for his films, talk about the good memories, where is all of that?” Dibakar said that Sushant has ‘become a gate to misery porn’. “Where is the lament?” Dibakar asked.