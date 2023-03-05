‘Survived a big heart attack because have kept an active lifestyle’

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen on Saturday said she survived a ‘big heart attack’ because she has always followed a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Bollywood star, 47, revealed on Thursday that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.

The actor-model said a lot of people have been questioning the long-time results of exercising post her heart attack, but the gymming did help her a lot in dealing with the ‘massive 95 percent blockage in artery’.

“I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say no, ‘See, going to the gym didn’t help her’. Not good. But it did help me. I survived a very, very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It did because I have kept an active lifestyle,” Sushmita said in a close to 15-minutes long video shared on ‘Instagram’.

“Things happen to our body for many reasons and we are not doctors and we are not scientists and we don’t know everything. But we do know what is in our hand. we must follow through on that. We must understand our body. I was never an athlete, so I’ve not monitored my heart my whole life, except that it’s in the right place,” she added.

Sushmita said it was a phase in her life and now that it is over, she feels lucky to be ‘on the other side of it’.

“But that doesn’t put fear in my heart. It puts a sense of promise and something to look forward to.”

The actor, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in 2014, said in current times when a lot of young people are losing their lives to heart attack, it is important to keep a check on one's health.

“In these times, very young people are not surviving heart attacks. It is important to keep checking yourself.”

The former Miss Universe informed her admirers that she had a viral throat infection, ‘which I still have some residue left’. The actor urged fans to get a proper health check-up and not believe those who dismiss heart ailment in youngsters.

“In these times when very young people are not surviving heart attacks. It is important to keep checking yourself,” she said urging people in their 20s and women to also monitor the health of their heart.

She said the past two days have made her realise that she is a very ‘lucky and loved’ girl.

“I have had so much love come my way from every continent possible. My home looks like a Garden of Eden with flowers and love and more importantly, it is also prayers and best wishes people are sending. It’s been overwhelming.”

Sushmita went on to thank the team of doctors who treated her and shared that she will soon resume work on her series ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘Aarya’ and will start dubbing for the movie ‘Taali’ as soon as her voice is fine.

“I’ll be heading back to ‘Aarya’ and from there, I will update you and keep you posted. I have to finish dubbing for ‘Taali’ but my voice when it comes, it all comes together. But another beautiful team, the producer, director and everyone is sweet, very understanding and kind. It is such a joy to work with people who collaborate, they just don’t work. I will be back again, very, very soon,” she said.