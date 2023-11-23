Survival is a challenge, says 'Mirzapur' star Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar, popular for her role in the Prime Video series ‘Mirzapur’, recently shed light on the grueling realities of the entertainment industry, emphasising the hurdles faced by artists, from intense competition to self-doubt and the relentless pressure to succeed.

Having commenced her career in South cinema, her Bollywood breakthrough arrived after years of hard work, notably with ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’. The actor is now set for her upcoming release, ‘Chamak’, a ‘Sony LIV’ musical thriller set in Punjab, slated for a December 7 launch.

In a candid conversation with a leading media house, Isha shared her journey and highlighted the struggles within the industry. Acknowledging the relentless pursuit of success, she mentioned the need to redefine one’s aspirations beyond societal standards. Talwar emphasised the pressures of ‘making it big’ and how she transitioned from that relentless pursuit to pursuing her passion for acting.

Isha admitted that she got a lot of exposure by working in the South cinema and her foundation was set there in a different market. She also said that everyone who is in films should be given a medal because surviving is hard and that also comes with self-doubt and other issues.

Reflecting on her post-‘Mirzapur’ phase and the waiting period for subsequent work, Isha acknowledged the industry’s unpredictability and the learning curve it entails. Her understanding of the industry’s competitive nature deepened over the years, acknowledging that life’s unpredictability takes time to sink in and one gradually adapts to its nuances.

Coming from an industry-affiliated background, Isha admitted to the initial idealistic dreams of stardom but realises the harsh realities of life’s trials. Her newest venture, ‘Chamak’, marks a shift, allowing her to explore roles more aligned with her age and aspirations, breaking away from stereotypical character portrayals.