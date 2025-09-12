Surely Tomorrow: Rekindling first love memories

‘Prime Video’ announced the launch of ‘Surely Tomorrow’, a charming new Korean romance series starring Park Seo-jun (‘Itaewon Class’, ‘The Marvels’, ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’) and Won Ji-an (‘Squid Game’ S2-S3, ‘HeartBeat’, ‘D.P.’). The series will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories, with new episodes dropping weekly.

‘Surely Tomorrow’ follows the intertwined lives of Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an). The pair first fell in love in their early 20s, only to part ways. They reunited in their late 20s and gave romance another chance, but once again, they went their separate ways. Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly - Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter.

Directed by Lim Hyun-ook (‘King the Land’, ‘Reflection of You’) and written by Yu Young-ah (‘Thirty-Nine’, ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’), the series blends heartfelt storytelling with a touch of nostalgia, capturing the bittersweet journey of love, loss and second chances.