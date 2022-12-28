Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Wishes To do a Film Like 'Leon: The Professional'

Shah Rukh Khan wants to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional' and portray the character of an 'older, very intense and quiet guy', with a grey beard and matching hair. In a recent interview, the actor also spoke about his upcoming project 'Pathaan', saying that it's the action film he 'came here to do 32 years ago' and hopes he will 'carry it off' at 57. He also joked that he is 'Batman at night, Superman in the morning and Spider-Man in the afternoon'.

'Leon: The Professional' (1994) is a French action-thriller written and directed by Luc Besson. It stars Jean Reno, Gary Oldman and Natalie Portman. The plot centres on Leon, a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in 12-year-old Mathilda Lando after her family is murdered.

Talking about his bucket list, Shah Rukh Khan said on a popular entertainment portal: "I want to do everything. I want to do good, bad, mean, happy, loving and fighting guys. This year has been very interesting because I have done 'Pathaan', which is the action film I came here to do 32 years ago. So, hopefully, at 57 I still look like I'll carry it off. I've done a film and I always wanted to try the south Indian genre. It's a different set of doing. It's called 'Jawan'. And then I always wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani. You know we have been trying to work since '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. So, finally, that's happening."

"After this, I want to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'. Not Leon, but a film where I am an older, quiet guy, very intense, with a grey beard and grey hair. I don't know. I am very playful about it. I don't take on the characters and roles that I do. I just want to tell a story; somebody has the desire to tell and I want to tell it to the best of my capabilities."