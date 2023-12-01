Sunny sings praises of his brother Bobby’s performance in ‘Animal’

Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently gave a shoutout to his ‘little brother’ Bobby Deol for his impeccable performance in the latest release, ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Sunny took to ‘Instagram’, where he shared a string of pictures, with his brother Bobby, who has been getting praised for his performance as an antagonist in the film, directed by ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

He captioned the images: “My little brother has shaken the world All guns firing success to ‘Animal’.”

To which, Bobby replied, “You are my life. Love you the most.”

‘Animal’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made with a runtime of 201 minutes.

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.