Sunny Leone Was Skeptical To Move In India

Before she joined Bollywood and was seen in Indian reality TV shows, Sunny Leone was a part of the adult film industry in America. The actor spoke about facing trolls in India, even though she lived in Canada, at the start of her career, when she was around 19-20. She added that she used to get hate mail and death threats, which made her think she would never come to India because people were 'so angry' at her.

In a new interview, Sunny recalled the initial years of her career in the adult entertainment industry and how the reaction of people in India affected her. Sunny, who is known for dance numbers like 'Baby Doll', also spoke about being skeptical when she finally decided to move to India and work in Bollywood.

"At the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me," Sunny said in an interview to with a popular magazine.

She further added, "When I got those letters, I was 19-20 and when you are 19-20, there's a lot of things that affect you in a certain way that would never affect me now and you just don't know. And I was alone, so it wasn't like I had someone to guide me or speak to about these things, saying, 'It's okay, relax, don't worry about haters, there are so many out there'. That was my first encounter with trolls and people talking all sorts of bad things."