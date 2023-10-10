Sunny Leone was 'nervous' while shooting song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’

Sunny Leone, who was nervous about shooting the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, which was originally picturised on twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit, said that she could never do it the way the star did in the track from the 1995 blockbuster movie ‘Yaarana’.

Sunny will be seen on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023, as she is set to promote her new track, ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’. The new season of the iconic singing reality show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host.

Leone made an appearance to promote her upcoming music video, a recreation of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’. The remarkable song, composed by the renowned Anu Malik and Enbee, features the exceptional vocal talents of Neeti Mohan.

During the promotional event, Sunny candidly shared her feelings about the project.

“I was very nervous before shooting for this song and I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it. This song has become an iconic piece of Bollywood and my rendition is a humble tribute to her,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sunny has featured in the music video of another redone song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’. The actor has also featured in tracks like ‘Pink Lips’, ‘Trippy Trippy’ and others.

Earlier, talking about the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, Sunny had said: “Madhuri Dixit has been a constant source of inspiration for my career. Whenever I perform my own songs, I aim to capture her elegance.”

“I have worked really hard on perfecting the choreography by Vijay Ganguly and dancing to this iconic dance number feels like a great honour. It’s like seeing a long-held dream come true. I cannot wait for you to see how the song has turned out,” she added.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie also stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The flick premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny next has the Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’ and Hindi films ‘Koka Koka’ and ‘Helen’.