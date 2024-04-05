Sunny Leone says people judging negatively does affect her

Kangana Ranaut, who recently announced her entry into politics, recently addressed her past comment referring to Urmila Matondkar as a ‘softcore porn actress’. During the ‘Times Now Summit’, Kangana attempted to justify her earlier remark by stating, “No other country treats porn stars with such respect as we do. You can ask Sunny Leone.”

This comparison drew mixed responses on social media.

Amid this, Sunny Leone recently spoke out about the ongoing judgement she faces despite her successful career spanning over 12 years.

When asked about how negative judgements from people affect her, Sunny Leone shared that she is human and people judging in a negative way does affect her. However, she believes the substantial support system and the individuals around her shield her and maintain her emotional well-being.

“I am human, so of course, people judging in a negative way does affect me. But I think the ever-big wall and people in front of me protect me and keep my emotional state always happy. I am in a really good place emotionally with my family and career and all the people around me. I feel really lucky right now,” Sunny told a leading media house.

Sunny further added that she is currently in a positive emotional state.