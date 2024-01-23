Sunny Leone has been an entrepreneur since she was young

Sunny Leone, who recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’, opened up about her career and personal life. In an interview with ‘Zoom’, the actor revealed that she loves being an actor more and has more fun hosting shows. The actor also said that she gets to be very creative.

When asked about exploring business ventures, Sunny shared that she has been an entrepreneur since she was young and this is just one more extension. The actor further added that she had been legally in business since she was 18 years old and before that, she had done so many things to earn money. It’s always been a part of her.

Elaborating further, the actor added that she loves her job and she loves what she does. Sunny also expressed that she loves the idea of starting new things that she believes in and is passionate about.

Recently, the ‘Raees’ star also opened up about how being a star is no longer a priority for her. She said that she no longer wants to be the ‘star of a movie’ and would rather have a smaller part that has a meaning and purpose than an entire film based on her name, which isn’t very good.

Professionally, Sunny Leone made her Hindi film debut with Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Jism 2’ and later on, she was also featured in ‘Jackpot’ (2013), ‘Ragini MMS 2’ (2014), ‘Ek Paheli Leela’ (2015), ‘Tera Intezaar’ (2017) and many others.