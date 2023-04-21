Sunny Leone gets candid on being mom of three

Sunny Leone spoke about balancing work and motherhood in a new interview. The actor said she likes to spend time with her daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah but added that she wasn’t ready to handle three kids at a time. Sunny said it was ‘God’s plan and it worked out for the best’.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together, daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017 and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018. Sunny often shares photos from birthday celebrations, family vacations and other special occasions.

Speaking about being a mom of three, Sunny told a leading daily, “I didn’t plan motherhood for three children. We were maybe ready for one thing at a time. Like a kid for now and maybe another one a few years later. But it was never like having all three at once. I think it was God’s plan and it worked out for the best. Well, it happened and I am okay with it and I love it. I would like to rate myself as an ‘okay’ mom. I am quite a taskmaster. Hopefully, I raise them to be good human beings.”

Sunny also talked about how she was teaching her kids to explore different cultures and traditions: “My kids are hopefully the citizens of the world. We enjoy as many festivals as we can, not just in India, but all over the world. I feel it’s my job to introduce them to every single festival I can and support them in the ones that they love the most. I try my best so that we learn as a family and as human beings. What do the festivals mean and why do certain traditions need to be followed? Festivals are not just about candy and parties. It can’t be just about that.”

After over a decade in the industry, Sunny is headed to the Cannes Film Festival with Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming movie ‘Kennedy’, co-starring Rahul Bhat. The film will be screened in the ‘Midnights Screening’ section of the prestigious festival.