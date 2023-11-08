Sunny Kaushal gets candid about his worst fights with Vicky Kaushal

The Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny, are one year and four months apart. They have each other’s back, but like any siblings, they have also fought with each other during childhood. In a new interview, Sunny shared the reasons that led to most of his fights with his elder brother Vicky. He also revealed how their parents would ask them to dance in front of relatives and family friends when they were kids.

Sunny, who will be next seen in Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dilruba Phirse’, shared that he and Vicky would fight the most when either of them wore the other’s clothes without asking.

“We’d throw punches at each other to resolve issues between us. We’d fight over the most senseless things. The fights we had were about wearing each other’s clothes. For a month, I wouldn’t wear a T-shirt, but if Vicky had worn it, then I wanted it at that very moment. Also, why did he take it without my permission? If he'd asked, I’d have given him and vice versa,” Sunny shared during the interview with ‘iDiva’.

The two brothers also had different preferences while watching TV. While Sunny liked watching cartoons and anime, Vicky was into sports.

Vicky and Sunny are the sons of veteran action director Sham Kaushal and his wife, Veena Kaushal. Since childhood, the two brothers have loved dancing and everything related to music. Like many parents, Sham and Veena would tell them to dance whenever they had guests at home.

Sunny shared, “Vicky and I used to take part in cultural stuff in the building and everywhere. We’d prepare choreographed dancing, where we were in sync and everything. Around that performance, if anyone would come home, be it a relative or a family friend, we had to dance. We actually enjoyed it because we love dancing. We love everything to do with music. Sometimes we would be like, ‘Papa, should we dance?’”