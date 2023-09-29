Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar 2’ becomes highest grossing Hindi film

Sunny Deol’s latest offering ‘Gadar 2’, a period drama is now the highest-grossing Hindi film earning Rs 524.75 crore net in India. The period drama has also beaten superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, which was released in January earlier this year, at the box office.

‘Pathaan’, a spy action thriller, has been the highest-grossing movie ever in Hindi for months now.

However, there was chatter about whether ‘Gadar 2’ or Shah Rukh’s latest release ‘Jawan’ would make the record by dethroning ‘Pathaan’ on taking the top spot.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to ‘X’, to set the record. He said the lifetime business of ‘Pathaan’ in Hindi was Rs 524.53 crore whereas ‘Gadar 2’ has raked in Rs 524.75 crore net.

Adarsh wrote: “ ‘Gadar 2’ crosses lifetime biz of ‘Pathaan’ (Rs 524.53 crore) in India. Now No. 1 highest-grossing film in Hindi in India. Biz at a glance. Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore. Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore; Week 3: Rs 63.35 crore; Week 4: Rs 27.55 crore, Week 5: Rs 7.28 crore; Week 6: Rs 4.72 crore; Weekend 7: Rs 2.75 crore (till Wednesday). Total: Rs 524.75 crore. Net BOC.”

‘Gadar 2’ is directed by Anil Sharma. A sequel to ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ (2001), it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprise their roles from the previous film.