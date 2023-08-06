Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on nepotism debate

Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of his next ‘Gadar 2’, in which he reprises his role as Tara Singh. In a new interview with a leading media house, when Sunny was asked about the nepotism debate, he said the entire debate is spread by frustrated people. He also added that there is nothing wrong if a father wants to do something for their child.

When Sunny was asked what he would be doing if his father Dharmendra was not an actor, he said, “I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there.”

Sunny Deol made his debut in the 1983 romantic film ‘Betaab’.

When further asked to comment on the nepotism debate, he said, “I think the nepotism debate has been spread by frustrated people. One has to understand that in a family, the child follows what his father does. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for? But the child has to become successful by themselves.”

“My father could not get into me to make me an actor. I cannot get my sons to make them an actor. Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar,” he added.