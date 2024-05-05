Sunny Deol says many dismissed ‘Gadar 2’ as ‘old cinema’

The latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ featured Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as guests. During their interaction, Sunny became emotional as he shared the struggles faced by the Deol family in attempting to make a comeback in films after years of effort. He revealed how many doubted the success of ‘Gadar 2’, dismissing it as ‘old cinema’.

Reflecting on their efforts to revive their careers in the film industry, Sunny said, “It has been many years, many things have unfolded. We were working on multiple fronts, putting in our best efforts. It’s not that we weren’t trying. I was involved in various things. Bobby was also trying and Papa was also doing. However, all of a sudden, with my son’s marriage and the arrival of a daughter in our house, the atmosphere completely changed.”

Discussing the success of their films in 2023, Sunny expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they received from the audience. He recounted the unexpected success of ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’, acknowledging the audience’s role in defying industry skepticism.

He said, “Since the 1960s, papa has been in the film industry. We have been in the limelight since and we have seen a lot of things, each arriving and departing in its own time. But the way things are happening this time and the kind of love that we are receiving from the audience, people always loved us. Papa gets so much love and that’s why Bobby and we all receive so much love. But we weren’t able to understand why things weren’t falling into place. After my daughter-in-law came, ‘Gadar 2’ was released and before that, papa’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ was released. When ‘Gadar 2’ was released, I couldn’t understand what was happening because I was laughing and crying at the same time from within. It was unbelievable. From where did God reveal himself? After that, ‘Animal’ was released. All records were broken. All of this is a result of your love.”

Expressing how they couldn’t get substantial roles from the industry, he said, “From the industry, we couldn’t get films that generated sufficient capital. I remember when I was doing ‘Gadar 2’, people said, ‘It’s old cinema, even the director is old. Who’s going to watch it?’ But you guys proved that you want to watch it.”