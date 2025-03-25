Sunny Deol says it’s high time that Bobby Deol and him get ‘this kind of work’

The Deol family has been on cloud nine as there has been back-to-back success for all of them. While Dharmendra got immense love for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ broke several records at the box office. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol broke the internet with his role in ‘Animal’.

Sunny recently launched the trailer of his film ‘Jaat’ and was asked if this kind of popularity and work now has added pressure to them.

Responding to it, Sunny said at the trailer launch event: “I don’t think it adds pressure. It’s high time we got this kind of work. We were waiting for it. It always takes us years back. That’s how the family has been and that’s how we are. They say, ‘You never know when your time will come, so keep working hard’. Keep fighting. Don’t back down.”

The actor was also asked about his other projects, but he chose to stick to ‘Jaat’. He said, “I can only talk about ‘Jaat’ right now. I am working on several films. I am fortunate enough to see that all these films are being made. I’ve been waiting for a long time for projects to shape up for me. ‘Gadar 2’ began all of that for me. I am doing ‘Jaat’ right now. I’ll speak when the time is right to discuss these other projects. All of these are amazing subjects.”

Sunny Deol will also be seen next in ‘Lahore 1947’, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan. Sunny is also a part of ‘Border 2’ which also stars ‘Bhediya’ star Varun Dhawan.