Sunny Deol opens up about his old feud with Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol confirmed that all is now well between him and his ‘Darr’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan. They had a long feud after starring together in the film and reportedly didn’t speak with one another for 16 years. In a new interview with ‘Times Now’, Sunny mentioned how Shah Rukh called him up to congratulate him on Gadar 2’s success.

Sunny told ‘Times Now’, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy and he told me, ‘I’m so happy. You genuinely deserve it’ and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it and I think that is when he tweeted.”

“It was so beautiful. Many times, I’ve also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things,” he said, adding, “About the past issues, whatever they were, I’d say time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s the way life should be.”

Sunny was unhappy with how Shah Rukh's character of a stalker was glorified in ‘Darr’ when he was the actual ‘hero’. He said during an appearance on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I didn’t know they would glorify the villain.”