Sunny Deol has developed an emotional connection with Salman Khan

Mumbai: While his equation with Shah Rukh Khan has matured with time, Sunny Deol said he has developed an emotional connection with Salman Khan and is happy to collaborate with Aamir Khan on an upcoming project.

As per media reports, Sunny had a bad experience while working on the 1993 film ‘Darr’, which had Shah Rukh as an antagonist. Directed by Yash Chopra and also starring Juhi Chawla, the movie turned 30 on Sunday.

Sunny and Shah Rukh were photographed posing together and embracing each other at the ‘Gadar 2’ success bash in September. “I’m so thankful to Shah Rukh. I remember speaking to him and he was in Dubai for the promotions of ‘Jawan’. I thought he wouldn’t come, but he came straight from there. He was there for a little while. I didn’t get a chance to meet or speak to him after that party, but whenever I do, it will be beautiful. We, as actors, have certain things that happen over a period of time. When we are younger, we are a bit different and as time goes by, we start maturing and we start understanding what life is in reality. All of us have changed quite a lot. That’s the beautiful thing about it. Time is a healer of everything,” the 66-year-old actor told the top news agency.

About Salman, Sunny said he recently met his ‘Jeet’ co-star, who also shares a close bond with his brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra.

“We spent nearly three hours in Goa. We were laughing and joking about it in general. We were happy with how things are now. We also spoke about doing something together. Salman was very happy. I remember he called me once and how emotional he was and he said how much he loves me. That’s the kind of connection we have,” he added.

Sunny will next start working on ‘Lahore, 1947’, produced by ‘Aamir Khan Productions’.