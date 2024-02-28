Sunil Grover wants to play a bigger role with Aamir Khan

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has worked with Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’ and Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan'.

After the successful collaboration with both actors, Sunil next wishes to work with Aamir Khan to complete the Khan trio. In a recent interview with a leading media house, he said that he wants to do a bigger role with Aamir Khan, even though he worked with him in ‘Ghajini’ years ago.

“It would be a lot of fun to work with him, as he does some amazing work,” Sunil added.

While talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Sunil said that he didn’t think twice before saying yes to ‘Jawan’.

“The way he is, does various things and gives importance to everybody is amazing. He has been very kind, as he makes you feel very special,” the actor shared about Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from this, Sunil Grover has also shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Goodbye’.

On the work front, he will next be seen in the OTT film ‘Sunflower 2’.