Suniel Shetty calls Shah Rukh Khan 'the most secure man'

Suniel Shetty heaped praise on his ‘Main Hoon Na’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a gentleman not only for women but also men. In a new interview, Suniel said that Shah Rukh Khan is ‘the most secure man’ he has ever seen.

“Gentleman and a charmer to the core, not only for women, including men. I shot ‘Main Hoon Na’ with him and he used to treat his actors like they were superstars. The most secure man I have ever seen and that is because of the climax, too. He stepped down and said, ‘I can’t beat Suniel Shetty up, let me do something that…’; like he removes the pin out and goes, saying, ‘Physically I can’t’. That’s a man who is secure,” said Shetty in an interview with a popular entertainment portal.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, Suniel called him the ‘epitome of fitness, discipline, brilliant and outstanding’. When asked about Ajay Devgn, Suniel described Ajay as ‘cool, calm, composed and intense’. He also said that Ajay is ‘a friend who would give his right arm even without you asking for it’. Speaking about Salman Khan, Suniel said the actor has the ‘largest heart in the world’.

Currently, Suniel is busy promoting his upcoming action-thriller web series, ‘Hunter’. It is all set to stream on ‘Amazon Mini TV’ starting March 22. The eight-part episodic series has been directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra. The action thriller also features Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra.