Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice was tagged as ‘masculine’

People will never fully know someone’s struggle story unless they talk about it themselves. Sunidhi Chauhan may be loved by millions, but she too had her lows, especially in her career. In a recent interview with a popular entertainment news portal, the singer opened up about how filmmakers considered her suitable for only item songs and racy numbers. As she struggled to break out of the image, musician Anu Malik supported her and fought to give her romantic songs.

Sunidhi shared that the musician had worked with her and heard her sing different genres. “He knew this side of me - that I could also sing soft numbers. Otherwise, I would only get fast-paced, item songs,” she said.

The singer then went on to recall how Anu Malik stood up for her and fought with Abbas and Mastan, the directors of ‘Ajnabee’ (2001). “He said only Sunidhi would sing ‘Meri zindagi mein’. It was someone else’s song, a very big singer’s song. It worked and then I got all the romantic numbers. So, it’s sometimes about that one person taking charge,” Sunidhi shared.

The ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ singer also opened up about how her voice has often been called ‘masculine’ and people still do it. However, she mentioned how she takes that as a compliment. “They don’t know what else to call it. There is the thin voice and then the thick one and in the middle it’s masculine. It’s a gift from God and so I take it as a compliment. I am what I am today because of my voice. I have, in so many ways, touched people’s lives through my voice.”

In an earlier interview with a leading media house, Sunidhi Chauhan opened up about how auto-tuning has led to many ‘turning into’ singers. Dismissing the trend, she said, “Anybody can’t be a singer because of technology today. Anyone can sound good with technology. Technology can’t create a singer. It can correct what’s sung wrong. There’s a difference. We need to trust the audience that they know how a song sounds and how a singer sounds.” She recently released her single ‘Tum Kehte Ho’.