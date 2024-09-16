Sun, Moon and stars forever

New Delhi: On Monday, actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in a low-key temple wedding in the presence of family. The actors, who were engaged in March, tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, that is of significance to Aditi’s family.

Aditi (37) and Siddharth (45) shared their first pictures as newlyweds in a joint ‘Instagram’ post.

“‘You are my Sun, my Moon and all my stars’. From being pixie soulmates for eternity to laughter to never growing up… To eternal love, light and magic. Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu,” they wrote.

The couple wore clothes and jewellery designed by celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While Aditi wore a golden saree, Siddharth was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti.

The longtime couple had co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film ‘Maha Samudram’. Aditi was last seen in the ‘Netflix’ series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ and Siddharth’s recent big-screen outing was ‘Indian 2’.