Summer Special

Directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay have been synonymous with summer blockbusters like ‘Belaseshe’, ‘Praktan’, ‘Posto’, ‘Haami’ and ‘Belashuru’.

Come June 21 and the director duo is ready with their next Bengali release, ‘Amar Boss’. What sets this film apart is the much-awaited return of veteran actor Rakhi Gulzar to Bengali cinema after a hiatus of two decades.

Rakhi’s last Bengali venture was in Rituparno Ghosh’s ‘Shubho Mahurat’ (2003). In between, she did work in Gautam Halder’s ‘Nirban’. However, it was largely confined to film festivals. Alongside Rakhi, ‘Amar Boss’ also stars Shiboprosad and Srabanti Chatterjee in pivotal roles.