Sumeet Vyas feels glad to work on Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah'

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas says working on filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming feature film "Afwaah" was one of those experiences that helped him evolve as an artist.

Billed as a quirky thriller with a crucial message, "Afwaah" stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Benaras Mediaworks’.

Vyas, best known for his performance in series “Permanent Roommates”, “Tripling” and movie “Veere Di Wedding”, said it was a treat to be surrounded by a bunch of talented artists on the sets.

“Sudhir sir is a maverick. There are very few people who have such passion for telling a story. It was a treat to be on set and observe him. Working with Sudhir sir, Nawaz and Bhumi has been one of the most enriching experiences of my filmography. There are like two or three experiences (in my career) where I felt I grew a little bit as an artist and this was one of them. I really hope the film does well,” the 39-year-old actor told PTI.

Vyas, who juggles between writing and acting, believes it is ok to fail but one needs to continue working hard. He has served as co-writer on the popular series “Tripling” and “Bang Baaja Baaraat".

"As an artist, I would welcome people to try different things. It is okay if you fail and instead of making fun of it, you learn from it. That is the only way our industry and the stories we tell are going to grow,” he said.

The actor is also thrilled about his upcoming slice-of-life drama “Chattriwali”. The movie aims to drive home the social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

Vyas said director Tejas Deoskar has sensitively dealt with the subject and he is hoping the message will reach a wider audience with a direct-to-digital release on an OTT platform on January 20.

“It deals with a topic which is so sensitive, genuine and looked down upon. Male contraception is important. It is easier and less taxing on men to use contraceptive things as opposed to women, because contraceptive pills have a certain effect on their body. There shouldn't be any taboo on this and I hope the film communicates this message,” he said, without divulging details about his role.

Vyas can currently be seen in ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series “Aar Ya Paar”. The action-drama, created and produced by Sidharth Sengupta, is a tale of an underdog (Aditya Rawal) trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world.

The action-drama series is directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha. In the show, Vyas plays Aditya Dutt, an investigative officer, who he describes as a pragmatic man with a moral compass.

“It's not that he is always doing things by the book. He is crossing the line and going out of the course to get to where he wants to get. So, he is a very layered and interesting character.”

The show also features Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi and Aditya Rawal.