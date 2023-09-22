'Sultan Of Delhi': Change the game through power!

‘Disney+ Hotstar’ launched the trailer of their upcoming drama ‘Sultan of Delhi’. Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray’, the series is produced by ‘Reliance Entertainment’ and directed by Milan Luthria. Set to release on October 13, ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ is set to take people on a journey where life is at stake and power is all you need to change the game in your favour!

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside the supremely talented ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key characters.

Recreating the magic of the vintage era of the 1960s, ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Bhasin), who works with Delhi’s biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Pathak). In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition and his calling to become the sultan of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

Talking about the series, Milan Luthria said, “I never expected such a thunderous response to our teaser. Many people called me asking if it was my next film. My team and I have worked very hard on ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, as I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned for my first outing on the web. The attempt has been to achieve a clutter breaker.”

Talking about his character and the show, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “The journey of portraying Arjun Bhatia proved to be a very exciting multifaceted challenge. Arjun Bhatia serves as the central character of the series who evolves drastically as the narrative unfolds. Playing the graph of this transformation was both compelling and exhilarating. Arjun's character helped me push my boundaries as an actor in a very different way.”