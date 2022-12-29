Such Hatred Is Worthless: Ashish Vidyarthi On Bollywood Boycott Calls

Ashish Vidyarthi recently opened up about the boycott calls that Bollywood faced this year, especially on social media. According to the actor, 'such hatred is worthless'.

In an interview with a news portal, Vidyarthi said that 'if you are angry with yourself, you will see the bad in people and get angry about it and such hatred is worthless'.

The actor recalled meeting a few people who were not good at their work and did not speak well. However, he doesn't get influenced by them. He just carries on with his work.

"Don't do bad to others, but you do some great work," Ashish told the news portal.

Elaborating further, the senior actor also added that the creative people don't sit and crib about the losses, hits or flops. They learn from it and start working on their next project. According to him, no one wants to make a bad or flop film. However, if a movie does fail to deliver, 'we should learn from it and move on'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashish Vidyarthi will next be seen in 'Aar Ya Paar', which got released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' today.