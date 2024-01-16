‘Succession’ and ‘Beef’ lead big wins at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was held on January 16 (IST) in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, the over-two-hour-long show consisted of some surprise wins as well as some snubs. ‘Netflix’ series ‘Beef’, HBO’s ‘Succession’ and Jeremy Allen White-starrer ‘The Bear’ won big.

During the awards ceremony ‘In Memoriam’ section, which also featured late performers including Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley and more, ‘Variety’ claimed that ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry got an emotional tribute.

During the session, pop artist Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo ‘The War’ and ‘Treaty’ performed. Puth began with a rendition of his song ‘See You Again’ and then ‘The Rembrandts’ sang a pared-down version of ‘I’ll Be There for You’, which is the theme song from TV show ‘Friends’.

Winners of 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Best comedy series: The Bear

Best limited or anthology series: Beef

Best actress in a drama series: Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)

Best actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Best supporting actress in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)

Best actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’)

Best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Steven Yeun (‘Beef’)

Best lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Ali Wong (‘Beef’)

Best actress in a comedy series: Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series: Ayo Edibiri (‘The Bear’)

Best supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew Macfayden (‘The Succession’)

Best Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Niecy Nash-Betts (‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’)

Best Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Paul Walter Hauser (‘Black Bird’)

Outstanding writing for a drama series: Jesse Armstrong (‘Succession’)

Outstanding directing for a drama series: Mark Mylod for (‘Succession’)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer (‘The Bear’)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer (‘The Bear’)

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Lee Sung-jin (‘Beef’)

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Lee Sung-jin (‘Beef’)

Outstanding scripted variety series: John Oliver (‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’)

Outstanding talk series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding variety special (Live): Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Outstanding writing for a variety series: John Oliver (‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’)

Best reality competition program: RuPaul (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’)