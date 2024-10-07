Success of OTT isn’t just because of the pandemic, says Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal spoke about how the OTT has been a game changer but at the same time said that its success is not just because of the pandemic. “After the pandemic happened, there was no way to get your money back as so many films were stuck in the middle of production,” Sunny, who is the younger brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal said.

He shared that OTT has become the main space for ‘content consumption’.

“That’s when OTT really came into the picture. Years ago, pre-pandemic, nobody could have imagined OTT becoming such a major player in the industry. Today, it’s the main space for content consumption. The platforms have revolutionised the way stories are told and the variety is immense. Whether it’s a niche art film, a big-budget action thriller or international content, there’s something for everyone,” he said, who was recently seen in the streaming film ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’.

Talking about the ‘fascinating’ quality of the platform, he added, “What’s fascinating is the quality of content these platforms provide. From series to films, OTT platforms allow stories that may not have found space in traditional cinemas to thrive.”

Adding to that, he shared that OTT is a more inclusive space for storytellers. “And as an actor, it’s exciting because you can really push the envelope. The digital space is here to stay,” he said.

He added, “The success of OTT is not just because of the pandemic. It’s here to stay because audiences love freedom and accessibility. People want to watch content at their own pace and streaming platforms provide that flexibility.”

Looking forward, the 35-year-old actor will next be seen in ‘Letters to Mr. Khanna’ directed by Milind Dhaimade, who is known for helming movies such as ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’.