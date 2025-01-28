Subhashree to play Binodini in Srijit Mukherji’s next

Srijit Mukherji is receiving widespread acclaim for his latest Bengali film, ‘Shotyi Boley Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ and visiting theatres to understand the audience's reactions firsthand. Alongside this, he is preparing to start work on his next Bengali movie project, ‘Killbill Society’ and has recently finished filming his political drama, ‘Winkle Twinkle’.

In our last interview, Srijit mentioned that Parambrata Chatterjee would reprise his role as Ananda Kar in the sequel to his 2012 film, ‘Hemlock Society’. However, he had mentioned that Koel Mallick’s character, Meghna, is unlikely to return. While ‘Killbill Society’ is not a direct sequel to ‘Hemlock Society’, insiders suggest it will expand the Ananda Kar universe. The film will also feature Koushani Mukherjee and Anindya Chatterjee in key roles.

Srijit has also finalised Parambrata to portray Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in his upcoming project ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’, which is set to begin production later this year. Parambrata’s depiction of a queer character in ‘Shotyi Boley Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ is also being widely appreciated.

Another major announcement from Srijit is that Subhashree Ganguly will portray Bengal’s iconic theatre personality, Binodini, in ‘Lawho Gouranger Naam Re’. Reportedly, Priyanka Sarkar was considered for the part and even her look set was also done. However, producer Rana Sarkar confirmed Subhashree’s casting through a social media post following Srijit’s announcement at an award function. The cast will also include Bratya Basu as Girish Ghosh and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Rukmini Maitra-starrer ‘Binodini’ is also playing at the theatres.