‘Subedaar’ team dominates ‘IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List’

The ‘IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities’ list this week highlights the strong presence of the cast and creator behind ‘Subedaar’.

Aditya Rawal has secured the 1st position on the list, while his co-stars Radhikka Madan and Mona Singh have taken the 4th and 10th spots, respectively. Director Suresh Triveni is also featured on the list, ranking 13th.

Meanwhile, the cast of ‘Accused’ has also made a mark on the list this week. Pratibha Ranta ranked 3rd, while Konkona Sen Sharma secured the 7th position following the film’s recent release on a streaming platform.